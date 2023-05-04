Ryan Reynolds leads Wrexham AFC's victory parade

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney led the victory celebrations after their club Wrexham AFC won promotion.



The 'Deadpool' star and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor McElhenney are co-owners of the Welsh football team and their goal has been to help the club move back to the English Football League after a 15-year absence - and they have now achieved their aim after Wrexham won promotion as champions of the 2022–23 National League.



The pair celebrated alongside the team on one of three open-top buses which cruised the streets of Wrexham on Tuesday night to the sound of Queen anthem 'We are the Champions' and attracted huge crowds.



The actors were seen belting out the Welsh national anthem as thrilled supporters waved flags and let off red smoke.



The parade party was held 10 days after Wrexham secured the National League title with a decisive 3-1 win against Boreham Wood which was attended by both Reynolds and McElhenney, who was seen in tears as they celebrated their victory.



Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Reynolds said: “I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I’m speechless.



"One thing that’s running through my head is people asking us: ‘Why Wrexham, why Wrexham' – this is exactly why Wrexham. What is happening right now is why.”



McElhenney added: “We can hear how it feels to the town and that’s what’s most important to us. It’s a moment of catharsis for them and for us to be welcomed into their community and to be welcomed into this experience is the honour of my life."



Wrexham will start the 2023-24 season in EFL League Two.