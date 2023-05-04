Kevin Costner splits from second wife Christine after 18 years of marriage

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner and his second wife, Christine Costner, have split after 18 years of marriage.



The 'Yellowstone' actor's other half - with whom he has Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and 12-year-old Grace - only cited “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup after almost two decades together, TMZ reports.



Christine filed her papers at the Santa Barbara County courthouse on Monday.



A representative for Costner said that "circumstances beyond his control" led to him needing to action a "dissolution of marriage."



They told the outlet: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.



“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”



The pair both filed for joint custody of their three children.



The now-exes first met back in the 1980s while Costner was married to his first wife, Cindy Costner, with whom he has three children.



The Oscar-winner also has a son, Liam, 27, with former partner Bridget Rooney.



In 1999, he and Christine had a four-year romance that ended due to Christine wanting to have children.



Costner told Closer Weekly in 2018: "Fear kept me from marrying Christine.



She wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn't be an effective father."



They went on to get hitched in 2014 and have their three children, making the 'Let Him Go' star a father of seven.



Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Hollywood star was renting out his Aspen ranch, where he and Christine got married, for $36,000 a night.



The ranch - which comes with 24-hour-a-day caretakers - was available to stay in across the winter period and is one of the many pieces in his impressive portfolio along with his Carpinteria ranch, where he was stuck following floods during the Golden Globes.