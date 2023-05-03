Jamie Foxx still in hospital, will miss filming of Beat Shazam

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in hospital and is having to sit out the new series of his game show 'Beat Shazam'.
The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor was rushed to hospital last month after suffering what was described as a "medial complication" and now TMZ.com reports he's still under the care of doctors more than three weeks later - and he's not been able to take part in filming for his music series which is said to have gone into production days after he fell ill.
The website reports neither Foxx or his daughter Corinne - who acts as the show's DJ - will take part in the series and it will go ahead with a new host replacing the actor.
Jamie fell ill in Atlanta, Georgia while he was in town filming his new Netflix movie 'Back in Action’ with Cameron Diaz. No more details were given about the nature of his illness but Corinne insisted the 'Ray' star is on his way to recovery.
She said in a family statement: "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
Foxx's pal Nick Cannon recently revealed he's been to see the stricken star and declared he is “so much better”.
The ‘Masked Singer’ host, 42, told 'Entertainment Tonight': “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favour.”
