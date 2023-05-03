209304
Snoop Dogg wants to buy NHL's Ottawa Senators

Snoop Dogg is trying to buy an NHL hockey team.

The 51-year-old rap star has joined forces with Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators.

Snoop wrote on Instagram: "Amazing what Neko is trying to do in Ottawa. I'm looking forward to being a part of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY."

The 'What's My Name?' hitmaker is part of an investment group that includes more than a dozen members, according to The Athletic.

However, the rap legend is facing competition from Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who has also expressed an interest in acquiring the team.

Ryan, 46, previously revealed that he and his business partners are keen to secure a deal for the franchise.

He told CBC Thunder Bay last year: "If we progress with the Ottawa Senators I will be a frothy, rabies-infused fan the likes of which the NHL has never seen.

"There's not too much I can say about that now, but I have a real connection to Ottawa, to the community of Ottawa."

Ryan is already the co-chairman of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, and his club recently achieved promotion to the English Football League.

The actor - who bought the team along with Rob McElhenney in 2021 - took to social media in April to bask in the club's success, adding that soccer is "one of the most romantic things on earth."

Following Wrexham's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood, Ryan wrote on Twitter: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC."

