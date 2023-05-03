Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will be awesome on American Idol, says Katy Perry

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Katy Perry thinks Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will be "awesome" on 'American Idol'.



The 38-year-old pop singer and her on-screen co-star Lionel Richie are both preparing to perform at the concert for King Charles' coronation - but Katy is confident that their 'American Idol' stand-ins will do a great job.



She told PEOPLE: "I idolize Alanis - 'Jagged Little Pill' is the reason I do music.



"Ed Sheeran is the best producer, writer, artist, life-liver. I'm really excited to watch his documentary because I know that he's been through a lot.



"These are two people who always stay true to themselves and are real so I think it's awesome to have them as judges."



Luke Bryan is also looking forward to working with Alanis and Ed.



The 'American Idol' judge said: "When we're up there, we're speaking from the heart. And Alanis and Ed, they'll do that also.



"They're obviously seasoned in every aspect of the industry.



"It's funny, over the years, Lionel and Katy probably can almost predict what I'm going to say. So it'll be interesting that I'll be up there with people that I can't predict exactly what they're going to say."



Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed that she's "so grateful" to have been invited to sing at the coronation concert.



The pop star is already an ambassador for one of the monarch's charities, and she's now looking forward to the event.



Speaking about her invite, Katy told ExtraTV: "It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen. I loved it.



"It was so beautiful and it was so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values."