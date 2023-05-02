213397
214056
Entertainment  

Gordon Lightfoot records in high demand following folk music legend's death

Lightfoot record sales surge

The Canadian Press - | Story: 424619

As fans of the late Gordon Lightfoot mourn the Canadian folk music icon, Toronto record stores say they are already seeing more customers trying to get their hands on the his most popular hits.

Piers Charnley, associate manager at Kops Records, says he's sold more Lightfoot records since the singer-songwriter's death than he had all year.

Lightfoot, one of the most renowned voices to emerge from Toronto's Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s, died at Sunnybrook Hospital on Monday evening at 84 after suffering numerous health issues in recent decades.

Charnley says he's seen orders come through for many of Lightfoot's 20 studio albums, including "Don Quixote," "Sundown" and "Summertime Dream."

He says vintage copies of Lightfoot's work can be hard to find, with few modern re-presses available.

Numerous celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have paid tribute to Lightfoot since his death.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Jiggle jiggle

Jiggle jiggle

Must Watch | May 02, 2023

Insane hair transformation

Must Watch | May 02, 2023

Celebs when they were younger

Galleries | May 02, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot dead at 84

Music | May 02, 2023

Funny babies

Must Watch | May 02, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada