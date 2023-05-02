Gordon Lightfoot records in high demand following folk music legend's death

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot strums his guitar in his Toronto home on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

As fans of the late Gordon Lightfoot mourn the Canadian folk music icon, Toronto record stores say they are already seeing more customers trying to get their hands on the his most popular hits.

Piers Charnley, associate manager at Kops Records, says he's sold more Lightfoot records since the singer-songwriter's death than he had all year.

Lightfoot, one of the most renowned voices to emerge from Toronto's Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s, died at Sunnybrook Hospital on Monday evening at 84 after suffering numerous health issues in recent decades.

Charnley says he's seen orders come through for many of Lightfoot's 20 studio albums, including "Don Quixote," "Sundown" and "Summertime Dream."

He says vintage copies of Lightfoot's work can be hard to find, with few modern re-presses available.

Numerous celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have paid tribute to Lightfoot since his death.