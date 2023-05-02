Rihanna had secret fitting for $25M in jewels ahead of Met Gala

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rihanna reportedly had a secret 3 a.m. fitting for $25 million worth of jewels ahead of the Met Gala.



The ‘Umbrella’ singer, 35, was dripping with a fortune in Cartier bling.



A source told Page Six the famously nocturnal star had her fitting on Saturday morning in honour of this year’s Met Gala theme of ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’.



Rihanna, pregnant with her second child with rapper, A$AP Rocky, 34, with whom she has 11-month-old son Noah, was seen at the weekend in a vintage Chanel look with glasses made out of the iconic ‘CC’ logo as she ate at the Caviar Russe restaurant in New York.



Many of her Met Gala looks have become some of the most iconic from the event, including a yellow Guo Pei outfit she wore for 2015’s ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ theme and the silver John Galliano dress she donned for 2018’s ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’.



Other stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art included Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, with Page Six also reporting WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was released from Russian prison last December, will also be in attendance, as well as Salma Hayek, Pete Davidson, Olivia Rodrigo and Serena Williams.



Rihanna will also soon be featured in new exhibition to celebrate the “fluid” concept of being a “diva.”



The V and A Museum in south Kensington, London, is opening the ‘DIVA’ show on June 24, and the singer along with Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand will be featured as stars who have branched into business and branding as well as showing how artists such as Aretha Franklin shook the status quo.



Debbie Harry is also highlighted in the show as a “pioneer for women in punk whose unique, rebellious style and image reveals how the diva can occupy new and changing musical genres.”



Sir Elton John’s famous Louis XIV-inspired look designed by Sandy Powell that included a gigantic wig, worn by Elton for his 50th birthday in 1997, is also among the photos, art and costumes going on display.