Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary: ‘Love is everything!’

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson believes “love is everything.”
The ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ actress, 66, who famously co-starred in the rom-com with ‘Big’ actor Tom, made the declaration as they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.
She marked the date on 30 April by posting a photo on her Instagram of Tom staring into her eyes as she laughed while giving her a cake with the message “Happy Anniversary” written on its white icing.
Rita added in a caption: “35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything.”
Her post prompted a flood of well-wishes from the Hollywood power couple’s famous friends, including actress Jennifer Garner, 51, who wrote in the comments section of the post: “Happy anniversary, Rita! Congratulations! (Three heart emojis.)”
When Tom and Rita marked their wedding anniversary in 2021, she posted:
“33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man. Love wins.”
The couple married after meeting in 1981 on the set of Tom’s sitcom ‘Bosom Buddies’, when he was still married to his first wife and college sweetheart Samantha Lewes.
They had two children together – actor Colin Hanks, 45, and writer Elizabeth Hanks, 40 – but by 1987, Tom had split from Samantha and a year later he wed Rita.
The pair have sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27.
Their life hasn’t been all glamour as Chet has openly battled addiction, admitting last year his parents had sent him to a “troubled teens” programme in 2008.
Rita also had a double mastectomy in 2015 followed by reconstructive surgery after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
