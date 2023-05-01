Elton John has revealed that he is likely to take to the stage even after retiring.
The 76-year-old music legend confirmed that he will "not be going on tour again" once his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour comes to a close in Stockholm on July 8, but hinted that he is not prepared to give up on performing completely.
Elton said: "Touring is exhausting for me now, and it takes me away from my family and my children."
He added: "There maybe the odd show..."
The 'Rocketman' hitmaker explained that he was ready for "a little bit of freedom" after spending so much time away from his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, 10.
The singer will occasionally play gigs such as the Emmy promotion evening in Los Angeles to promote the Disney+ show 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium'.
Elton's farewell tour began back in 2018 and is already the most lucrative in music history, earning £678 million with two months of performances still remaining.
It is estimated that it will earn an astonishing $1 billion by the 330th and final gig.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by his husband that Elton wants to celebrate his retirement with a holiday to the Antarctic.
David said in a chat with ‘Your Money Map’: "There are places I’d like to travel and take the boys. I have a real fascination and love of India… and our sons both want to go to the Antarctic, and Elton wants to go as well.
"I have no idea how to get there. Or what you do when you get there. But it’s something that we can all do together, which is great."
Elton John says he won't give up performing for good
Elton not done for good
Elton John has revealed that he is likely to take to the stage even after retiring.
More Entertainment News
- Elton not done for goodEntertainment - 6:57 am
- 'Embarrassing, out of touch'Entertainment - 6:54 am
- Widow granted half estateEntertainment - 6:51 am
- Fox says 'I won't make 80'Entertainment - 6:45 am
- Fatherhood serious businessEntertainment - 6:43 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]