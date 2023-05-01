Nick Cannon takes fatherhood "more seriously" these days than when his first children were born.
The 42-year-old star is father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Powerful Queen, two, six-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 20-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and five-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, seven months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, six months, with LaNisha Cole and most recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year on from losing their son Zen to brain cancer and explained that he begins to "zone in and focus" as each child gets older.
He told ETCanada: "Even now, I probably take it more seriously than when I first had my oldest, our twins. You’re so excited about the blessing of it, but then as they get older, you start to see how it changes you and allows you to zone in and focus. They’re not yours, you just have jurisdiction over them for about 18-20 somewhat years. Then that becomes like, ‘Oh wow, it’s a privilege to do this.’ And it is a responsibility."
'The Masked Singer' host went on to add that while he would love to describe being a father of 12 as an "accomplishment", he believes that it is just a "process" he happened to be part of that has given him a different view of the world.
He added: "As much as I’d like to say it’s an accomplishment, like I did something, no, God let me borrow for a minute. The fact that I was a part of that process is crazy. It changes you but it also gives you a whole different perspective on the world because now you get to see the world through the eyes of young people."
Nick Cannon: 'I take fatherhood more seriously now than ever before!'
Fatherhood serious business
Nick Cannon takes fatherhood "more seriously" these days than when his first children were born.
More Entertainment News
- Elton not done for goodEntertainment - 6:57 am
- 'Embarrassing, out of touch'Entertainment - 6:54 am
- Widow granted half estateEntertainment - 6:51 am
- Fox says 'I won't make 80'Entertainment - 6:45 am
- Fatherhood serious businessEntertainment - 6:43 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]