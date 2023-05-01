Nick Cannon: 'I take fatherhood more seriously now than ever before!'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nick Cannon takes fatherhood "more seriously" these days than when his first children were born.



The 42-year-old star is father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Powerful Queen, two, six-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 20-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and five-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, seven months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, six months, with LaNisha Cole and most recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year on from losing their son Zen to brain cancer and explained that he begins to "zone in and focus" as each child gets older.



He told ETCanada: "Even now, I probably take it more seriously than when I first had my oldest, our twins. You’re so excited about the blessing of it, but then as they get older, you start to see how it changes you and allows you to zone in and focus. They’re not yours, you just have jurisdiction over them for about 18-20 somewhat years. Then that becomes like, ‘Oh wow, it’s a privilege to do this.’ And it is a responsibility."



'The Masked Singer' host went on to add that while he would love to describe being a father of 12 as an "accomplishment", he believes that it is just a "process" he happened to be part of that has given him a different view of the world.



He added: "As much as I’d like to say it’s an accomplishment, like I did something, no, God let me borrow for a minute. The fact that I was a part of that process is crazy. It changes you but it also gives you a whole different perspective on the world because now you get to see the world through the eyes of young people."