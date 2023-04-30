212821
Founding member of BTO dies, Randy Bachman confirms through manager

Member of BTO dies

A founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman, has died.

Randy Bachman confirmed the death of his brother through his manager on Sunday.

Tim Bachman's son, Paxton Bachman, posted on Facebook that his father died Friday, explaining that he got a call last week from the care home where his father was staying, telling him that his dad's condition had worsened and that later tests revealed cancer throughout his brain.

The Winnipeg-based BTO released its first album in May 1973 and the band’s second album, Bachman-Turner Overdrive II, released in December 1973, became a huge hit in the U.S. and Canada, with hit singles "Let it Ride" and "Takin’ Care of Business." 

Tim Bachman, who played guitar and sang, left BTO in 1974 but had rejoined BTO for tours over the years.

His death follows that of his brother Robbie Bachman, another co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, in January at the age of 69.

