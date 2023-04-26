Katy Perry teases new music is on the way 'very soon'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Katy Perry has vowed to release new music "very soon."



The 'American Idol' judge's fans - who are nicknamed Katy Cats - are in store for a treat in the not-so-distant future.



She teased in an interview with 'Extra': “I’m gonna give them what they deserve very soon.”



The 'Roar' hitmaker - who released her sixth record 'Smile' in 2020 - previously teased that she would focus on a new record once her Las Vegas residency ends on Nov. 4.



Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great."



The 38-year-old superstar admitted she has a "persona" when she takes to the stage for the 'Katy Perry:PLAY' show at the Resorts World Theatre, and she saves "a lot of that energy" for her live shows.



She explained: "I think, obviously, there’s an onstage persona. And I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up.



"I really love this show that I put on. It’s my favourite show, it’s bringing the most joy."



Katy explained she doesn't "talk a lot offstage" as she prefers to wait until she can turn things "up to 11" in front of a live crowd.



She added: "I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage... I’m very, kind of, an observer.



"I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”



Meanwhile, the 'Teenage Dream' singer is set to perform at King Charles and Queen Camila's Coronation Concert on May 7 - and she gets to stay at Windsor Castle.



She said: "I'm really excited … I might be posting a lot because I'm gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild."