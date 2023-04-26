Harrison Ford confirms he's finished playing Indiana Jones

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Harrison Ford has confirmed that he will not be playing Indiana Jones again after 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.



The 80-year-old actor will reprise his role as the archaeologist in the upcoming movie and has revealed that it will definitely be his final outing as the legendary character.



Harrison told Total Film magazine: "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."



Disney are planning to air an 'Indiana Jones' TV series but Ford revealed that he will have no involvement in the project.



The 'Star Wars' actor said: "(I) will not be involved in that if it does come to fruition."



Harrison is relishing the opportunity to play Indy for one final time in the flick, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.



He explained: "I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in.



"I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven (Spielberg) and George (Lucas) over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."



James Mangold is directing 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and admits that he had reservations about being the first person other than Spielberg to direct a movie in the franchise.



He told IGN: "Well, at first I was hesitant because of my admiration for Steven (Spielberg) and Harrison (Ford) and stepping in.



"But when they came to me, there was such a feeling that they were still open to what the story was going to be. And so I got the opportunity for a year to kind of really work with the Butterworth brothers, Jez and John-Henry, on what the story of this film was going to be."