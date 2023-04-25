The Barbie brand is set to launch its first-ever doll with Down's syndrome.
The product will allow even more children to find a doll that represents them and it will also enable kids to tell different stories through play.
Ellie Goldstein - the model who has appeared in the campaign for the new doll - said: "I am so happy that there is a Barbie with Down's syndrome. Seeing the doll, I felt so overwhelmed - it meant a lot to me and I'm so honoured and proud that Barbie chose me to show the doll to the world.
"Diversity is important to me as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away."
Barbie worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the US in order to develop the doll, which features a new face and body sculpt that's more illustrative of women with the genetic disorder.
The product is geared towards celebrating the Down's syndrome community via the doll's clothing, accessories and packaging.
Kandi Pickard, the NDSS president and CEO, said: "It was an honour working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome.
"This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."
Carol Boys, the chief executive of the UK Down's Syndrome Association, has also welcomed the new doll.
She explained: "As the only charity in the UK supporting all aspects of Down's syndrome, we often hear from families who feel their children are not represented enough in the mainstream media. We therefore welcome the fact that children in our community will be able to play with a doll that represents them and their lives."
Barbie plans to launch first-ever doll with Down's syndrome
Down's syndrome Barbie
The Barbie brand is set to launch its first-ever doll with Down's syndrome.
More Entertainment News
- Controlled burns plannedKootenays - 11:14 am
- Structurlam goes bankruptPenticton - 11:03 am
- Stop drug use in parksMLA Minute - 11:00 am
- Boil water in KillineyKilliney Beach - 10:50 am
- That's the way for WrayVernon - 10:30 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]