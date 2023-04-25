Barbie plans to launch first-ever doll with Down's syndrome

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

The Barbie brand is set to launch its first-ever doll with Down's syndrome.



The product will allow even more children to find a doll that represents them and it will also enable kids to tell different stories through play.



Ellie Goldstein - the model who has appeared in the campaign for the new doll - said: "I am so happy that there is a Barbie with Down's syndrome. Seeing the doll, I felt so overwhelmed - it meant a lot to me and I'm so honoured and proud that Barbie chose me to show the doll to the world.



"Diversity is important to me as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away."



Barbie worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the US in order to develop the doll, which features a new face and body sculpt that's more illustrative of women with the genetic disorder.



The product is geared towards celebrating the Down's syndrome community via the doll's clothing, accessories and packaging.



Kandi Pickard, the NDSS president and CEO, said: "It was an honour working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome.



"This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."



Carol Boys, the chief executive of the UK Down's Syndrome Association, has also welcomed the new doll.



She explained: "As the only charity in the UK supporting all aspects of Down's syndrome, we often hear from families who feel their children are not represented enough in the mainstream media. We therefore welcome the fact that children in our community will be able to play with a doll that represents them and their lives."