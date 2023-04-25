Eddie Van Halen left behind 'ton of stuff' that could be posthumously released

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has revealed there is a "ton of stuff" they could release from Eddie Van Halen's 5150 music archives.



The musician says there is a trove of tracks that the late axe-slayer left behind, and his son Wolfgang Van Halen and brother Alex Van Halen have the mammoth task of going through it.

Eddie passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65.



As well as the 'Right Here, Right Now' live album from 1992, the band are also working on some re-issues from the Sammy Hagar years.



The former frontman was the singer from 1985 to 1996, before returning in 2003 until 2005.



Speaking to SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk, Anthony - who was in the group from 1974 to 2006 and replaced by Wolfgang - said: "We're starting a bunch of the re-issue stuff with the Sammy (Hagar) years, with all his albums, and the first one that will come out will be the 'Right Here, Right Now' live album that we did in 1992. We're digging back into stuff. There's a lot more stuff at Ed's 5150 studio; Wolfie or Alex will start going through stuff there and see what there is. There's a ton of stuff."



Sammy previously claimed he's no longer on talking terms with Alex when asked about the possibility of a reunion tour or show in tribute to the rock legend.



There have been talks of varying line-ups performing in honour of Eddie, but nothing concrete as of yet.



Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted had let slip that guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Alex were in talks to put on a special show.



And while Sammy would love to be a part of a tribute, he alleged he'd been ghosted by the sticksman.



Speaking on SiriusXM in November, Sammy said: “As far as I know, [there has been] nothing.



“There was that talk everybody heard about Jason [Newsted] being the bass player and Joe Satriani playing guitar and Alex [Van Halen] and all that. Then I got the call from the management, I got the call from Irving Azoff, [who] said, ‘Hey, you wanna do you and Mike [Anthony] and Al with a superstar guitar player?'”



However, he told them: “There is no Van Halen. I don’t care what anyone says."



Sammy says Alex has a problem with him that he believes he's gonna "take to his grave."