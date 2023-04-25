Jamie Foxx feeling 'so much better' says pal Nick Cannon

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx is doing “so much better.”



The ‘Masked Singer’ host, 42, added his Oscar-winning friend, 55, was “awake” and “alert” almost two weeks after he was hospitalized with a “medical complication.”



He added to Entertainment Tonight about the ‘Ray’ actor: “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.



“I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing.



“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favour.”



Nick added that even though he couldn’t say what Jamie’s condition was, “it'll be out there soon.”



Nick had asked his online followers on 15 April to speak “words of affirmation” to help Jamie recover, adding on Instagram: “Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!



“Continuing to send Prayers, healing energy and Love Frequencies your way Big Bro!! “You know how much I love you Family.”



Jamie’s emergency stopped him shooting his upcoming film ‘Back in Action’ alongside Cameron Diaz, and sources last week said a raft of tests were still being carried out on the star to get to the bottom of his unspecified condition.



He was revealed to be receiving treatment for an unspecified issue by his daughter and ‘Beat Shazam’ co-host Corinne Foxx.



The 29-year-old said on Instagram in a message “from the Foxx family”: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.



“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.



“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”



Jamie’s health scare came a few weeks after he returned to the set of the trouble-hit thriller ‘Back in Action’, amid reports he had a “meltdown” that allegedly caused his co-star Cameron Diaz, 50, to want to quit acting again, though the pair were photographed days later in a return to filming.