Jennifer Lopez 'looks like she's 20 years old' says Ben

Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez looks like she's "20 years old."



The 50-year-old actor married Jennifer, 53, in 2022, and he's revealed that her exceptional "work ethic" is one of the keys to her youthful appearance.



Ben said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?



"There's no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."



Despite this, Jennifer still snacks on some of her favorite foods.



Ben shared: "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants.



"Whatever she wants. Pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything."



Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed that she and Ben had a small wedding ceremony in Las Vegas because it took "all the pressure off."



The chart-topping star and the Hollywood actor tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in July 2022, and Jennifer subsequently revealed that it was her husband's idea to marry in Vegas.



The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who organised a bigger ceremony for friends and family at Ben's mansion in August - explained to 'Sunrise': "You have all these expectations you can't control and that's why Ben and I decided to get married a month before in Vegas.



"It was his idea and I thought it was brilliant."



Jennifer and Ben were engaged in the early 2000s, before they called off their engagement and ended their romance amid intense speculation and scrutiny.



But after they reignited their relationship in 2021, Ben thought that marrying in Vegas was the perfect idea.



Jennifer said: "It took all the pressure off about the big wedding we were going to have with our families."