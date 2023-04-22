Rihanna and ASAP Rocky househunting in Paris

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are reportedly househunting in Paris.



The superstar couple - who have an 11-month-old son together and are expecting their second child - enjoyed some low-key househunting in the French capital last week, when they visited two luxury properties in the 16th Arrondissement, near the Arc de Triomphe, between 3am and 5am.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rihanna wants her kids to be able to see the world — and what better way than to have homes all over the place.



“They went under the cover of darkness so they could tour the houses in peace and without a rush.



"It was a bit of an inconvenience for the team showing them around, but given it was for Rihanna, no one was complaining.



"The houses they are viewing are gorgeous but their main concern is really good security and an ¬amazing location.



“They won’t spend their money on any old place, but they would like to get a deal done sooner rather than later so that it’s ready for the next time the family is in town. Rihanna’s due date is fast approaching but she has loved her getaway to France and can’t wait to return.”



Rihanna announced her second pregnancy when she displayed her baby bump during her Super Bowl Half Time performance.



Following the show, her representative confirmed the happy news.