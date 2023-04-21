I'm grateful to be alive, says Madison Beer

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Madison Beer feels "grateful" to have survived her two suicide attempts.



The 24-year-old star tried to take her own life during her younger years - but Madison is now glad to be alive and is determined to make the most of her opportunities.



She told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I did attempt twice and I'm really grateful that I was obviously unsuccessful. But I think people need to understand that it's really serious and not something to joke about.



"My life was almost over. I almost died. I almost was dead because of all of this. And it's a lot to comprehend. It's a lot for me to think about."



Madison has actually opened up about one of her suicide attempts in her upcoming memoir.



The singer also revealed that she considered her suicidal thoughts to be "normal" at the age of 16.



In an excerpt from her memoir, 'The Half of It' - which has been shared with PEOPLE - Madison explains: "I felt like I was my own worst enemy.



"I retreated more and more into myself, and it was the beginning of some of the darkest years of my life, starting at age sixteen and following me into my twenties. There were many times - just like the night my nudes were leaked - that I felt so backed into a corner I thought the only way out was to end my life.



"Once, on a particularly heavy day, I climbed over the edge of my balcony in Los Angeles and stood there, a million thoughts running through my head as I stared down at the ground, my eyes going in and out of focus.



"I don't think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could - that I had a way out if it became too much.



"My little brother found me and screamed for my parents, and as I climbed back over, listening to them all freak out, I was only confused why they were making such a big deal out of it."