212953
211470
Entertainment  

Serena Williams 'could earn an eight-figure deal for her memoir'

8-figure book deal

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 422320

Serena Williams could make an "eight-figure" sum from her memoir.

The 41-year-old sporting icon retired from professional tennis in 2022, and Serena is now focusing on her upcoming memoir.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Serena is "selling a memoir via [power literary agent] Suzanne Gluck at WME".

The insider added that there are already "eight-figure deals on the table" for the book.

A second source suggested that a money-spinning deal might have already been agreed.

Serena - who has Olympia, five, with her husband Alexis Ohanian - was initially looking at offers for multiple books. However, she ultimately settled on releasing one book for an eye-watering sum instead.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Serena launched 926 Productions, a multimedia production company, that already has a number of projects in the pipeline.

The company is working on a soccer documentary, called 'Copa ’71', about the 1971 unofficial Women's World Cup, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Serena announced her retirement from tennis in September.

The record-breaking star confirmed the news via a post on social media, which also featured a photo of herself on the front cover of Vogue magazine.

Serena - who is the younger sister of fellow tennis legend Venus Williams - wrote at the time: "Vogue. September cover issue. There comes a time in life when you have to decide to move in a different direction.That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Adorable pup requests daily grooming

Adorable pup requests daily grooming

Must Watch | April 20, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | April 20, 2023

Frank Ocean withdraws from Coachella

Music | April 20, 2023

Dad was a Chad

Must Watch | April 19, 2023

Toddler gets emotional watching 'Toy Story'

Must Watch | April 19, 2023


210207
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208441


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


212100
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212100



211454