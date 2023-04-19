Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Caresha 'Yung Miami' Brownlee have split.
The 29-year-old star has confirmed her break-up from Diddy - but she insists that they remain "good friends".
She told The Cut: "We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single. That's not my man."
The celebrity duo previously explained that although they were dating, they weren't in an exclusive relationship.
Miami insisted that she didn't want to put a "title" on their romance.
She reflected: "We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it.
"We were f****** with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."
Miami added that she ultimately wants to find "peace" in her life.
Speaking about her long-term ambitions, she shared: "I hope to be at peace. I hope to be rich, vacationing, travelling the world, and still f******, of course. Maybe on a yacht, just enjoying life, enjoying what I worked hard for."
Meanwhile, Miami previously revealed that while she was dating Diddy, she also considered herself to be "single".
The music star confirmed that they were both seeing other people at the time.
Speaking about their relationship status, Miami told XXL magazine: "We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating.
"He sees other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him. I'm young. I'm dating. I'm, you know, having fun. I'm doing me. He's doing the same thing. I can't speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating."
Diddy and Yung Miami confirm split
Sean 'Diddy' Combs single
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Caresha 'Yung Miami' Brownlee have split.
More Entertainment News
- Lions offer to help SFUCFL - 6:44 pm
- 19 anomalies locatedAlberta - 6:42 pm
- US Navy sails first droneStrait of Hormuz - 6:42 pm
- 78 dead in stampedeYemen - 6:41 pm
- 'Aspirational' climate planAlberta - 6:40 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]