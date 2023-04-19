209304
Entertainment  

'It's always an honour' - Kim Kardashian visits prison inmates

Kim Kardashian thinks it is an "honour" to be able to spend time with prison inmates.

The 42-year-old reality superstar paid a visit to Los Angeles County's California State Prison on Monday along with her younger sister Khloe, 38, as part of REFORM Alliance's Future Shapers Advisory Council and explained that she wants to use her celebrity platform to "change the lives" of those behind bars.

Following the visit, she said: "It's always an honor to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls. Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws. "

'The Kardashians star went on to add that she was "thrilled" to be able to bring the council - which was established in 2018 by rapper Meek Mill, alongside individuals that include Rubi and Jay-Z - into the prison as she vowed to be building the next generation of leaders.

She said: "Today I was especially thrilled to bring REFORM's Future Shapers Advisory Council inside the prison as well. We are building up the next generation of leaders and influencers who will join us in this fight."

The SKIMS founder - who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, sex, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - is currently training to be a lawyer and in January of this year is said to have met criminals in "solitary confinement" at the Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent, CA where she reoprtedly had discussions with them about their mental health.

At the time, a source told TMZ: "Kim spent a day at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent, CA earlier this week. Her focus was to meet with inmates in solitary confinement, speaking with them in depth about the toll the lockup can have on their mental stability."

