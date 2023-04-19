210983
211953
Entertainment  

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell to be James Corden's final Late Late Show guests

Styles, Ferrell final guests

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 422079

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will be the final guests on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

It had been rumoured that a reunited One Direction - made up of Harry, 29, Liam Payne, 29, Louis Tomlinson, 31, and Niall Horan, 29, and former member Zayn Malik, 30 - could be making a comeback in full on James' last-ever episode, but such speculation has since been quashed, and fans will have to make do with one fifth of the boy band instead.

A post on 'The Late Late Show' official Twitter account read: "Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27th!"

Harry is no stranger to the show, having appeared on a number of occasions, and he has even filled in for his pal James as guest host several times.

One of the first times he appeared on the programme was in 2015 as part of One Direction.

'Elf' star Will's upcoming appearance brings James' show full circle, as the Hollywood actor was one of his first guests when the show launched in March 2015.

Bosses of 'The Late Late Show' recently played down speculation that One Direction would be appearing in James' finale episode, but insisted there is an "absolutely brilliant" two-hour ep to come.

A tweet on 'The Late Late Show' Twitter account read: "Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.

What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. (sic)"

Stars including Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Bryan Cranston, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone are all rumoured to be appearing in James' final episode, and Adele is expected to be one of James' final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guests.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Incredible art

Incredible art

Must Watch | April 19, 2023

Street mime imitates people

Must Watch | April 19, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | April 19, 2023

Aaron Carter drowned after consuming Xanax

Showbiz | April 19, 2023

Potential album covers

Galleries | April 18, 2023


208441
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211677


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


211786
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209815



213004
211454