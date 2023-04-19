Joshua Jackson: Affairs can be forgiven

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Joshua Jackson believes extra-marital affairs can be "forgiven."



The 44-year-old actor - who has three-year-old Janie with wife Jodie Turner-Smith - has explored infidelity in two of his major projects, 'The Affair', and now the TV adaptation of 'Fatal Attraction' and he believes in real-life relationships that someone straying doesn't necessarily spell the end, though there would be a "massive repair" to achieve.



He told Sunday Times Style magazine: “I think an affair can be forgiven. We’re all grown-ups. No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done.



"Affairs aren’t about the partner, they’re about the person who has transgressed. It’s not purely about the sex. There’s a deeper violation.”



Joshua - who dated Diane Kruger for 10 years until 2016 - thinks meeting Jodie in 2018 was the "right moment" in his life as he believes if they had met when he was younger, they would have just had a "torrid affair."



Asked what made him settle down with the 'White Noise' actress, he said: “Partially it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life.



"If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”



The couple met through a mutual friend and initially insisted their romance was just "casual," even though their actions said differently.



Joshua said: “In the beginning we did this dance with each other like, ‘Oh, this is casual.’ Except that we’d spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time.”



The 36-year-old actress proposed during a New Year's Eve holiday in Nicaragua, and the former 'Dawson's Creek' actor "instinctively" said yes.



He realled: “I don’t know if she planned it or if it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, but out popped a proposal I was not expecting and the organic and instinctive answer was yes.



“Six months later she was pregnant and we were on our way.



"And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife.



"[Fatherhood] has changed me in every single possible way."