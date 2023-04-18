212785
Entertainment  

Kylie Jenner: I'm fascinated by aliens

Kylie Jenner has always been "fascinated" by aliens.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul has revealed that she had recurring dreams about aliens during her childhood.

Asked if she had any recurring dreams, Kylie told HommeGirls: "I did as a child, but not anymore."

Kylie then revealed some specific details of her dreams.

The brunette beauty - who has Stormi, five, and Aire, 14 months, with Travis Scott - shared: "They were about aliens. I watched the scary alien movie 'Signs' a little too young and now I have this fear of aliens. But I’m also really fascinated by them."

Kylie has managed to create a hugely successful beauty brand over recent years.

But the reality star insists she's actually enjoys a low-key lifestyle.

She said: "I value a lot of personal time. So, I usually have people over for dinner, or I go to someone’s house, or if we’re going out somewhere usually my friends come over and we get ready together."

Kylie admits it's tough for her to engage with fans while also retaining a degree of privacy.

She explained: "The internet is amazing because obviously that’s where I started my business. It’s been great for me to connect with my fans but now I think it’s about finding balance. There’s a dark side to it. It’s just about finding that balance."

Kylie rose to international stardom through her appearances on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', her family's hit reality TV series.

But Kylie insists she doesn't actually watch a lot of reality TV and she doesn't have any ambitions to branch out on her own.

Asked which other reality show she'd like to appear on, Kylie replied: "Oh my God, I don’t really watch a lot of reality TV. This is hard. I would never switch up and leave Hulu and my sisters."

