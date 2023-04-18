Aaron Carter drowned after consuming Xanax

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub after consuming Xanax, his autopsy has confirmed.



The pop star died at his home in Lancaster, California, in November, aged 34, and his primary cause of death has now been listed as drowning by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.



In the report - which has been obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' - it's confirmed that Aaron was "submerged in a bathtub after inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam".



Alprazolam is a generic form of Xanax, and Carter was also found to have inhaled difluoroethane, which is used in cans of compressed air. The practise of inhaling difluoroethane is also known as huffing.



The singer was submerged under water and was found unresponsive in the bathtub.



Aaron's older brother, Nick, had a strained relationship with his sibling before he passed away.



But the 43-year-old star - who shot to fame as part of the Backstreet Boys - paid a moving tribute to Aaron the day after his death.



Alongside a series of throwback photos, Nick wrote on Instagram: "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.



"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.



"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.



"But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.



"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.



"Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.



"God, please take care of my baby brother. (sic)"