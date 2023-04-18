210983
212609
Entertainment  

Aaron Carter drowned after consuming Xanax

Aaron Carter drowned in tub

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 422026

Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub after consuming Xanax, his autopsy has confirmed.

The pop star died at his home in Lancaster, California, in November, aged 34, and his primary cause of death has now been listed as drowning by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

In the report - which has been obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' - it's confirmed that Aaron was "submerged in a bathtub after inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam".

Alprazolam is a generic form of Xanax, and Carter was also found to have inhaled difluoroethane, which is used in cans of compressed air. The practise of inhaling difluoroethane is also known as huffing.

The singer was submerged under water and was found unresponsive in the bathtub.

Aaron's older brother, Nick, had a strained relationship with his sibling before he passed away.

But the 43-year-old star - who shot to fame as part of the Backstreet Boys - paid a moving tribute to Aaron the day after his death.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, Nick wrote on Instagram: "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.

"But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.

"Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.

"God, please take care of my baby brother. (sic)"

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Potential album covers

Potential album covers

Galleries | April 18, 2023

Tina Turner thinks her legs are 'as famous' as her voice

Music | April 18, 2023

Reunited

Must Watch | April 18, 2023

Hockey lookalike cam

Must Watch | April 18, 2023

Edible portraits

Galleries | April 18, 2023


211880
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209623


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


209815
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211780



210530
211454