Bill Hader is dating Ali Wong again after the couple’s brief split.
The ‘Barry’ actor, 44, and the ‘Beef’ star, 40, reportedly broke up in December after a brief romance last year, but after Bill mentioned he had a girlfriend in a recent interview, his representative has confirmed they are back to dating each other.
Page Six reported the spokesperson confirmation the pair’s romance is back on after Bill told Collider he had partner, and the outlet said they had been spotted together in Ali’s home neighbourhood of Pacific Heights, San Francisco, in January.
Bill didn’t refer to Ali by name in his chat with Collider, but Page Six said: “His rep confirmed he was talking about the ‘Beef’ star in the interview.”
The actor told Collider: “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years.
“I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”
Insiders previously told Page Six the couple dated last autumn, but said their relationship was a “rebound” for the pair, after Ali divorced actor Justin Hakuta, 40, in 2022 following a seven-year marriage, and after Bill’s split from actress Anna Kendrick, 37, who he is said to have dated for more than 18 months before their break-up was reported in June 2022.
A source told the outlet about the collapse of their apparent two-month romance: “They’re just super busy with things, but (the break-up) was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends.”
Another source said about the couple wanting to keep the split quiet: “Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it.
“(Their friends) helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce.”
Bill Hader dating Ali Wong again after brief split
Bill Hader dating Ali Wong
Bill Hader is dating Ali Wong again after the couple’s brief split.
More Entertainment News
- China's GDP grew by 4.5% Business - 9:19 pm
- G7 vows more sanctions Japan - 9:16 pm
- Steelhead escape fish farmSunshine Coast - 9:03 pm
- Bill Hader dating Ali WongEntertainment - 8:58 pm
- Free compost for Earth DayKelowna - 8:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]