Jamie Foxx 'doing better' and 'joking with family' after health scare

Jamie Foxx is reportedly "doing better" and "joking with his family" after suffering a terrifying health scare this week.



The 55-year-old Oscar-winner was hospitalized following an incident on Tuesday which his family described as a "medical complication" and he is now said to be making a good recovery with TMZ.com reporting doctors are keeping an eye on the actor and running tests in bid to find out what caused his issues.



The website states: "Jamie seems to be doing better, even joking with family. Nevertheless, doctors need to get to the bottom of what happened."



The report goes on to suggest Jamie remains under the care of medical staff and there's no timeline on when he might be able to get back to work.



The 'Ray' star was busy filming his upcoming Netflix action-comedy 'Back in Action' in Atlanta, Georgia shortly before his medical crisis and PEOPLE.com reported a day of filming was shelved after Jamie fell ill.



TMZ suggests the actor still has eight days left of filming to go, but claims production sources have said the project still aims to wrap within the next week.



Jamie's health scare was revealed by his daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, who shared the news on Instagram, writing: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family." No further details about Jamie's condition have been revealed.