209304
Entertainment  

Matthew McConaughey refuses DNA test to prove if Woody Harrelson is his brother

Are star pals brothers?

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 421309

Matthew McConaughey is reluctant to get a DNA test to prove if Woody Harrelson is his brother.

The two actors have been friends for years and their families often remark on their physical similarities - and now Matthew has revealed they have both started questioning whether they could be blood relatives after the 'Mud' star's mum revealed she previously knew Woody's dad.

Speaking during an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s 'Let’s Talk Off Camera' podcast, Matthew, 53, explained: "You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line. And that’s part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him ... "

Matthew went on to reveal questions about whether they could be brothers first surfaced on a family holiday in Greece when his mum made a surprise admission. He added: "In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families. And my mom is there, and she says: ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

The revelation prompted the pair to do some digging and they were shocked by what they found out. Matthew added: "We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment."

However, Matthew admits he's not keen on getting a DNA test because a positive result would mean having to question his own parentage.

He concluded: "Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him? It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go: ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Puppy grows up

Puppy grows up

Must Watch | April 14, 2023

Cheeky monkey steals tourist's hat

Must Watch | April 14, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- April 14, 2023

Daily Dose | April 14, 2023

Chris Evans 'refuses' to host SNL

Showbiz | April 14, 2023

Awesome photos

Galleries | April 13, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211665


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211450



211646