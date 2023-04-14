Jeremy Renner says near-fatal snowplow accident has confirmed fear no one has control of ‘anything’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Renner says his near-fatal snowplow accident has reaffirmed his belief no one has control of “anything” in life.



The ‘Hurt Locker’ star, 52, who is back on his feet after almost being crushed to death by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully Snowcat as he tried to stop it hurtling into his nephew on New Year’s Day, added one of his missions is to spread kindness, especially to children.



He told ABC’s ‘On the Red Carpet’ at the premiere of his new show ‘Rennervations’: “(The accident) really cemented a belief we don’t have control of anything in our lives – like, nothing.”



But he added about his life’s philosophy of keeping control of staying upbeat: “(We can only control) one thing – and that is our perception – how we perceive life.



“If it’s good, or bad, (or) it’s wonderful – you can make shifts and change.



“Life is beautiful, life is easy, it’s wonderful – if you perceive it that way.”



Jeremy’s ‘Rennervations’ show tells of the actor traveling the world helping communities by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.”



The dad-of-one, who has daughter Ava, 10, with his actress ex Sonni Pocheco, 32, added to ‘On the Red Carpet’: “The big driving force for me in this show is trying to make kindness as cool as hell, right?



“It’s always been a driving force. You don’t have to do that much to have a giant effect on people.



“I’ve always loved kids, and I’ve always said there are certain things that are a birth right for them to receive.



“I get frustrated (when they don’t get them) and I try to do something for it.



“I don’t even think of things as being charitable, I just think of them as being sort of human.”



Jeremy says in a trailer for ‘Rennervations’, which was finished before his snowplow horror: “I’m buying these decommissioned government vehicles to help reimagine them to serve this community again just in a different way.



“I decided to reimagine repurpose and renovate these vehicles and I wanted to it for communities and help kids all over the world. “'There's a lot of concern on the Avengers family chat like, you know, what is Renner doing? He’s going a little off the rails.”