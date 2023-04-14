Timbaland confirms new Justin Timberlake album is 'done'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Timbaland has confirmed a new Justin Timberlake album is finished.



The producer - who worked on the former N*Sync star's hit solo singles, including 'Cry Me a River', 'SexyBack' and 'Mirrors' - has revealed fans can expect 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' 2.0 from the follow-up to 2018's 'Man of the Woods'.



He told Variety: “We just finished up and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done and it’s coming."



Quizzed on what it sounds like, he replied: “It’s fun Justin — it’s like [their 2006 blockbuster collaboration] 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us.”



Timbaland added: “Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like 'FutureSex' part two, so we did songs that will fit that.”



The pop star is yet to announce the project himself, so a release date is not known at this time.



Justin marked the 15th anniversary of his "life-changing" 2006 album 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' in 2021.



The 'Senorita' singer boasted that the acclaimed LP, which included the hit singles 'SexyBack', 'My Love', and 'What Goes Around... Comes Around', "still hits" more than a decade later.



Justin, 42, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of clips and photos from the album's era: "15 years ago today, I released my 2nd album… FutureSex/LoveSounds. This album changed my life. Every album is a different chapter and special to me but, this one??? I don’t even know if I have the words.



"I’m often asked what my favorite song on the album is but they’re all my babies so I can’t pick. But I do know this: album STILL HITS."



The anniversary post came after Timbaland teased the sequel.



The 51-year-old DJ posted a throwback picture of himself and Justin performing together on Instagram and wrote: "FUTURE SEXY LOVESOUNDS pt [two]", alongside two emojis with zipped lips.



No other information was shared by the 'Apologize' hitmaker, leaving fans in a frenzy as they tried to decipher what the post could mean.



Earlier in 2020, Justin revealed he had been working on some new music with the likes of Kaytranada and Hit-Boy, and said at the time he "definitely" wants his long-term collaborator Timbaland involved.



Timbaland has worked with Justin several times after first producing his 2002 hit single 'Cry Me A River', and has also worked as a producer on his 'The 20/20 Experience' album in 2013, and on several tracks on 'Man of the Woods'.



He also produced Justin's collaboration with Madonna, '4 Minutes', and multiple other tracks featuring Justin throughout the singer's career.