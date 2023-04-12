210729
Entertainment  

Brett Goldstein 'confused' over his sex symbol status

Confused as sex symbol

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 420897

Brett Goldstein is "confused" over his sex symbol status.

The 42-year-old actor stars as football coach Roy Kent in the hit Apple+ series 'Ted Lasso' but insisted that any notion of him having sex appeal was "nothing to do" with himself and believes it must solely have come from his character.

He told Variety: "I’m flattered you’re telling me this, and I will expect you to address me as such from now on! How do I feel about becoming a sex symbol? I don’t know. You can say, ‘He blushes, looks confused, his head explodes.’. Listen, if it's a thing, that has nothing to do with me. That has to do with the show, right? Because of the character!"

Meanwhile, the Emmy Award-winning star went on to explain that the reason he is seldom seen smiling in photographs is that he thought it would be amusing if after his death, editors would want to naturally describe him as having a sunny disposition but would be able to find a photo of himself looking happy, but thinks that the project has been "slightly ruined" by the ability to take screenshots of himself in character or during a talk show appearance.

He added: "It’s a life project! The idea was, if I never smiled in a photo, it seemed funny to me that when I die if there’s ever an obituary, the obituary would say, ‘he was the smiliest, loveliest guy.’ And the editor would be looking through every photo going, ‘This guy?’ That was the project! I think the life project has been slight f****** ruined!"

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Grandma and her groovy donkey

Grandma and her groovy donkey

Must Watch | April 12, 2023

Pony steals the show

Must Watch | April 12, 2023

Bulldog hilariously falls off the couch

Must Watch | April 12, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | April 12, 2023

Savannah Chrisley was told to distance from parents

Showbiz | April 12, 2023


212576
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211441



211312