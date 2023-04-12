Kim Kardashian joins season 12 of American Horror Story

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian has joined the cast of 'American Horror Story'.



The SKIMS founder and 'The Kardashians' star, 42, has shared a trailer for season 12 of the hit FX anthology series by Ryan Murphy, which will see her star alongside Emma Roberts.



She captioned the video on Twitter with a pair of eyes and blood droplet emoji.



Kim and Emma’s roles are not known at this time, but Kim will be a leading lady for the first time in a role "crafted specifically for her", Ryan told Variety.



The season is titled 'Delicate' and a promo clip teases: "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate."



Emma, 32, who has had multiple roles on the show since 2013, wrote on her own page: "This summer ... Kim and I are DELICATE."



Halley Feiffer is the showrunner for series 12.



Kim has previously made cameos in 'How I Met Your Mother', '2 Broke Girls', and 'Ocean's 8'.



She also appeared in the 2008 parody flick 'Disaster Movie'.



FX is a subsidiary of Disney, which has a partnership with 'The Kardashians'.



Kim recently made a surprise appearance at Arsenal's game against Sporting Lisbon.



The businesswoman was seen with her and ex-husband Kanye West's seven-year-old son Saint cheering on the English Premier League side at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 16 as they faced the Portuguese side in the Europa League, but she didn't seem to be as enthusiastic a fan as her little boy, who had Arsenal ladies player Katie McCabe's name on the back of his top.



While Saint and his young friends cheered on Mikel Arteta's side in their Arsenal kits, Kim appeared disinterested as she scrolled through her phone.



In an Instagram Story post featuring bottles of Prime drinks and match programmes, she simply wrote: "Send help SOS."



In November 2021, Kim - who also has North, nine, Chicago, five, and three-year-old Psalm with Kanye - teamed up with another English soccer team, Leeds United, and a New York rabbi to safely fly 30 Afghan youth players to the UK after their home nation was rocked by turmoil when the Taliban took back power, with the organisation being against women playing sport.