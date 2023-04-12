Amanda Bynes reportedly released from psychiatric hospital

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been released from hospital, more than weeks after being placed on a psychiatric hold.



The 37-year-old actress - who was released from a conservatorship in March 2022 after almost nine years - was found naked and alone in the early hours of the morning in the middle of February and was subsequently placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward but is reportedly gearing up to return home.



Sources told TMZ that the 'She's the Man' star - who shot to fame as a child actress on Nickelodeon and enjoyed cinematic success in the late 2000s but quit showbusiness more than a decade ago following a series of personal struggles - decided, along with medical staff, that she was "she was ready to get back to her day-to-day life" and will "live in her own home", as she did before the incident.



In doing so, it is thought that the 'Hairspray' star will "keep much of the independence" she gained following the termination of her conservatorship.



While Amanda was still living in the mental health facility, it was claimed that she would "enrol in an outpatient mental health treatment programme" upon being discharged but because she is no longer under the conservatorship arrangement, is free to make her own medical decisions.



Just days after the incident occurred, an eyewitness recalled that they had seen Amanda - who has been in an on/off relationship with Paul Michael in recent years - during the early hours of the morning and described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed "out of it."



The eyewitness told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself. A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it.



"She asked to be dropped off at her friend’s place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda’s friend did not answer. Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged."