Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi.
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress, 19, announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying alongside a black-and-white snap of her being held by rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s 20-year-old model son: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”
Millie showed off her diamond engagement ring in the photo, and Jake said on his feed alongside two photos of him with Millie: “Forever”, along with a grey heart emoji.
Millie fuelled rumours she was engaged to Jake in August when she shared a snap of herself online posing in a convertible car heading out on a road trip and flashed a diamond ring on her finger.
She was also spotted wearing a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger the same month.
The ‘Enola Holmes’ star has also started opening up about their romance, telling Wired about how they met online: “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”
The pair have been linked since the summer of 2021, before Millie conformed their romance with a picture of him kissing her cheek and saying they were “Instagram official”.
Her happy news comes after Millie last month grieved the death of her grandad.
She told fans he had passed away on Instagram by posting an image of them at a party dancing.
Millie captioned the snap: “We’ll miss you grandad”, prompting a flood of comments from well-wishers in the comments section of her post.
