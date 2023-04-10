Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine voted Greatest Guitar Anthem

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child O' Mine' has been voted the Greatest Guitar Anthem.



A poll carried out by Absolute Radio listeners saw Axl Rose and co's 1988 classic from the seminal album 'Appetite for Destruction' beat the likes of Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb', AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' and The Eagles' 'Hotel California' to the number one spot.



'Paradise City' from the same album also made the top 25, as did AC/DC's 'Back in Black'.



Presenter Sarah Champion commented: "From the iconic opening bars, you know this is a song which is going to take you on a journey. With Axl Rose's unmistakable vocals added in, Sweet Child O'Mine is an anthem which is a timeless rock classic and a worthy winner of the Greatest Guitar Anthem poll".



The Top 25 Greatest Guitar Anthems: