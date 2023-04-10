Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine voted Greatest Guitar Anthem

Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child O' Mine' has been voted the Greatest Guitar Anthem.
A poll carried out by Absolute Radio listeners saw Axl Rose and co's 1988 classic from the seminal album 'Appetite for Destruction' beat the likes of Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb', AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' and The Eagles' 'Hotel California' to the number one spot.
'Paradise City' from the same album also made the top 25, as did AC/DC's 'Back in Black'.
Presenter Sarah Champion commented: "From the iconic opening bars, you know this is a song which is going to take you on a journey. With Axl Rose's unmistakable vocals added in, Sweet Child O'Mine is an anthem which is a timeless rock classic and a worthy winner of the Greatest Guitar Anthem poll".
The Top 25 Greatest Guitar Anthems:
- Guns N Roses - 'Sweet Child O' Mine'
- Pink Floyd - 'Comfortably Numb'
- AC/DC - 'Thunderstruck'
- Eagles - 'Hotel California'
- Fleetwood Mac - 'The Chain'
- Dire Straits - 'Sultans of Swing'
- Derek and The Dominos - 'Layla'
- Led Zeppelin - 'Whole Lotta Love'
- Jimi Hendrix - 'All Along the Watchtower'
- Joan Jett - 'I Love Rock and Roll'
- Bon Jovi - 'Livin' on A Prayer'
- Nirvana - 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'
- Prince - 'Purple Rain'
- Metallica - 'Enter Sandman'
- Queen - 'Another One Bites the Dust'
- Blondie - 'One Way or Another'
- Deep Purple - 'Smoke on The Water'
- Beatles - 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps'
- AC/DC - 'Back in Black'
- Black Sabbath – 'Paranoid'
- Guns N Roses - 'Paradise City'
- Bryan Adams - 'Summer of 69'
- Foo Fighters – 'Everlong'
- Alanis Morissette - 'You Oughta Know'
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - 'Sweet Home Alabama'