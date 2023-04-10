211230
Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine voted Greatest Guitar Anthem

Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child O' Mine' has been voted the Greatest Guitar Anthem.

A poll carried out by Absolute Radio listeners saw Axl Rose and co's 1988 classic from the seminal album 'Appetite for Destruction' beat the likes of Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb', AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' and The Eagles' 'Hotel California' to the number one spot.

'Paradise City' from the same album also made the top 25, as did AC/DC's 'Back in Black'.

Presenter Sarah Champion commented: "From the iconic opening bars, you know this is a song which is going to take you on a journey. With Axl Rose's unmistakable vocals added in, Sweet Child O'Mine is an anthem which is a timeless rock classic and a worthy winner of the Greatest Guitar Anthem poll".

The Top 25 Greatest Guitar Anthems:

  • Guns N Roses - 'Sweet Child O' Mine'
  • Pink Floyd - 'Comfortably Numb'
  • AC/DC - 'Thunderstruck'
  • Eagles - 'Hotel California'
  • Fleetwood Mac - 'The Chain'
  • Dire Straits - 'Sultans of Swing'
  • Derek and The Dominos - 'Layla'
  • Led Zeppelin - 'Whole Lotta Love'
  • Jimi Hendrix - 'All Along the Watchtower'
  • Joan Jett - 'I Love Rock and Roll'
  • Bon Jovi - 'Livin' on A Prayer'
  • Nirvana - 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'
  • Prince - 'Purple Rain'
  • Metallica - 'Enter Sandman'
  • Queen - 'Another One Bites the Dust'
  • Blondie - 'One Way or Another'
  • Deep Purple - 'Smoke on The Water'
  • Beatles - 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps'
  • AC/DC - 'Back in Black'
  • Black Sabbath – 'Paranoid'
  • Guns N Roses - 'Paradise City'
  • Bryan Adams - 'Summer of 69'
  • Foo Fighters – 'Everlong'
  • Alanis Morissette - 'You Oughta Know'
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd - 'Sweet Home Alabama'

 

