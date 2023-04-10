Jeremy Renner 'died for a second' after snowplow accident

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Renner "passed away for a couple of seconds" after suffering horrifying injuries in his snowplow accident.



The 52-year-old actor suffered more than 30 broken bones and a punctured lung after being run over by his snowcat on Jan. 1 when he tried to stop it hitting his nephew, and worried residents of the Nevada street have now revealed 'The Avengers' star looked like he was close to death as they attempted to help him.



In an interview with Diane Sawyer, neighbours Rich Kovach and Barb Fletcher described the grim scene with Kovach saying: "He had some blood coming out of his ears, his nose for sure. And then his eye, it looked like it had been pushed out."



Fletcher said: "It was a horrible sound to listen to someone, just literally watching somebody die in front of you, and you feel so helpless," with Kovach added: "This is the sound of someone that was dying."



Fletcher then admitted she thought Renner had died in front of them, explaining: "At one point, he just got clammy feel to him, he turned this gray-green colour and I feel in my heart that I feel like we lost him for a second. He closed his eyes. And I just tried to keep him awake.



"I really feel he did pass away for a couple of seconds. I really do."



Later on in the interview, Kovach said he as horrified by the star's injuries, saying: "He was just in such pain. And the sounds that were coming out of him - and there was so much blood in the snow ...



"And then when I looked at his head it appeared to me to be cracked wide open. And I could see white, I don't know if that was his skull ... maybe it was just my imagination but that's what I thought I saw."



Renner has spoken out about the accident in his first TV interview 'Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph' which aired on Thursday.



During the chat, the actor admitted he felt lucky that his nephew Alex was with him and was able to get help. He said: "If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die. And surely, I would've. Surely. But I wasn't alone - [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."



Renner added he deeply grateful for the support of his family as he recovered after the accident, insisting their love helped get him through. He concluded: "This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them. What we just endured. That's real love. It's suffering. But that feeds the seeds of what love is."