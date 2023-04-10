Lance Reddick’s cause of death linked to two heart conditions

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lance Reddick cause of death has been linked to two heart conditions.



The late ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ actor – whose representative said he “died suddenly” from natural causes on March 17 aged 60 – had ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to his death certificate.



TMZ, which obtained the document, added it also revealed the actor has been cremated.



The outlet said: “The document lists immediate cause of death as Ischemic Heart Disease as well as Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. The death cert also states Reddick was to be cremated.”



Ischemia restricts or reduces blood and oxygen flow, while arteriosclerosis, occurs when blood vessels that carry air and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body thicken and stiffen, which can cause heart attack or stroke-inducing clots.



TMZ added Lance’s second wife Stephanie, whom he married in 2011, called 911 after she found him collapsed in the back garden of his home in Studio City, Los Angeles.



Lance called his ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ co-stars his “family” in one of his final interviews.



‘The Wire’ actor told of his bond with co-stars Keanu Reeves, 58, and Ian McShane, 80, while they worked together on what turned out to be one of his final films.



Lance – who along with Stephanie is survived by his children Yvonne and Christopher from his first marriage, which ended in divorce – said in a clip released at the end of March from the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’: “You see, with the three of us, it’s not just the family that you’re born into, but the family that you created and how much we really are family.”



Lance worked alongside Keanu and Ian on the ‘John Wick’ franchise for nearly 10 years, playing hotel concierge and fixer Charon in all the Chad Stahelski-directed films.



Keanu spoke about his grief over Lance’s death at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘John Wick 4’, saying it “f****** sucks” he wasn’t there to celebrate the launch of the film.



The ‘Point Break’ actor also told Deadline on the red carpet of the TCL Chinese Theatre on 20 March: “He was a beautiful person, a special artist (and) a man of grace and dignity (with) such a passion for his craft.



“To have had the chance to work with him over the 10 years and four films (in the ‘John Wick’ franchise) is something very special to me.



“It f****** sucks he’s not here.”



Keanu added to Entertainment Tonight Lance was a “shining light”



Keanu and other stars honoured Lance at the premiere by wearing a blue ribbon on his suit, in memory of the late actor’s favourite colour.



Lance’s stockpile of work that will be released posthumously includes a part in the remake of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’, as Capt Blakely in ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ and a voice role as Zeus in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’.