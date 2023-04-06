'That would really work!' Shania Twain wants to collab with Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Shania Twain wants to duet with Megan Thee Stallion.



The 57-year-old country superstar is keen to work with 'Sweetest Pie' rapper Megan, 28, and after meeting her at the CMT Music Awards explained that she is "such a sweetheart" who she would love to record with.



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love her. What a sweetheart. We were sitting together in the audience. We really gelled very well. I really love her as a person. She’s a great talent. I was just glad she didn’t ask me to twerk out there, you know? I would’ve had to say no. That I cannot do. She was amazing and said so many sweet things. I was really flattered that she was there for me. I was thinking [about a collab]. I think that would really work… I love her whole mind."



Meanwhile, the 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' hitmaker recently returned to the charts with her comeback album ''Queen of Me' and explained at the time that she wanted to celbrate "very comfortable" in her own skin.



She said: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colourful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you! I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one’s gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!! I'll be Queen of Me, you be Queen of YOU!!"