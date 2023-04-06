Shania Twain wants to duet with Megan Thee Stallion.
The 57-year-old country superstar is keen to work with 'Sweetest Pie' rapper Megan, 28, and after meeting her at the CMT Music Awards explained that she is "such a sweetheart" who she would love to record with.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love her. What a sweetheart. We were sitting together in the audience. We really gelled very well. I really love her as a person. She’s a great talent. I was just glad she didn’t ask me to twerk out there, you know? I would’ve had to say no. That I cannot do. She was amazing and said so many sweet things. I was really flattered that she was there for me. I was thinking [about a collab]. I think that would really work… I love her whole mind."
Meanwhile, the 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' hitmaker recently returned to the charts with her comeback album ''Queen of Me' and explained at the time that she wanted to celbrate "very comfortable" in her own skin.
She said: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colourful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you! I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one’s gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!! I'll be Queen of Me, you be Queen of YOU!!"
'That would really work!' Shania Twain wants to collab with Megan Thee Stallion
A Shania-Megan collab?
Shania Twain wants to duet with Megan Thee Stallion.
More Entertainment News
- River search suspendedQuebec - 8:53 am
- Berlusconi has leukemiaItaly - 7:37 am
- Tyler denies sex assaultEntertainment - 7:32 am
- Jackman given all-clearEntertainment - 7:31 am
- A Shania-Megan collab?Entertainment - 7:31 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]