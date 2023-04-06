DIRRTY! Christina Aguilera admits to regularly joining mile high club

Christina Aguilera has admitted to regularly joining the mile high club.
The ‘Dirrty’ singer, 42, who has son Max, 15, with her actor ex-husband Jordan Bratman, 45, and daughter Summer, eight, with her long-term fiancé Matthew Rutler, 37, says the couple romp on planes under blankets – but only while other passengers are sleeping.
She said on her ‘Call her Daddy’ podcast: “A plane can be fun. We’ve definitely hidden some things under the blankets when the seats are big enough.
“I can’t believe we didn’t get caught so many times in so many situations. Thank the Lord.
“On international flights, I turn the light off. There’s always room to get creative. I use blankets.
"It’s like, ‘Oh, I feel safe with my partner here, like we’re just sleeping together’.
“You’ve got to wait ’til everyone’s like gone to sleep. It’s setting the mood.”
Christina who has been engaged to Matthew since 2014, added she finds using sex toys on planes a handy stress and anxiety-relieving device.
She said: “I’m not sure I’ll be recommending that to any nervous fliers, though.
“I literally remember even having this little pocket-sized one I could pack in my bag on an aeroplane. I was horny.
“Sometimes it’s an anxiety thing, too.”
The ‘Genie in a Bottle’ singer also admitted to having sex over a mixing desk, adding: “There’s been some good times, there’s like, the studio sound board.
“I’ve been bent over there a couple of times. It’s fun.”
