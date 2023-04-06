Sarah Ferguson warns royals can’t have it both ways when they leave ‘The Firm’: ‘You’re either in or out!’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sarah Ferguson has warned royals can’t have it both ways when they leave the family as “you’re either in or out”.



The Duchess of York, 63, also declared amid ongoing tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royals that members of what Princess Diana famously dubbed ‘The Firm’ “can’t sit on the fence” and anyone who quits loses the right to “cry” about not being invited to events such as weddings.



She told The Independent: “Well, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out.



“But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it.”



She also compared the time when she stepped back from the royal family to the 2020 departure of Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, for a new life in America,



Sarah, who was married to the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, 63, for 10 years before they divorced, added: “I married into the royal family in 1986 and that was an immense honour but it also came with pressures of being in the public eye.



“I struggled with that at times, and I think social media probably makes it even more difficult today.”



But she stressed: “I don’t believe in judging anyone, and I would just ask for a little more kindness.”



She also hinted titles don’t “make you the person you are”.



Sarah did not directly name Harry and Meghan in her chat but it comes amid speculation over whether the Sussexes will attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6.



The couple have indicated that they have received “email correspondence” over the ceremony but have yet to publicly announce whether they will attend.



In the three years since Harry and Meghan’s ‘Megxit’ departure from the royal family, they have accused the royals of being racist and of “planting” negative stories about Meghan in the press.



Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’, released in January, claimed his older brother the Prince of Wales, 40, attacked him and said after he was born Charles, 74, told Princess Diana now she had given him an heir and a spare “his work was done”.