Elle Fanning splits from long-term boyfriend Max Minghella: ‘I’ve been working out how to live on my own’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Elle Fanning has split from her long-term boyfriend Max Minghella.



‘The Great’ actress, 25, who started dating ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ actor, 37, after they met on the set of their 2018 ‘Teen Spirit’ film, confirmed she is single in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine published on Tuesday.



But she told the publication how she was not giving up on love: “I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight.



“Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny.



“I’d love to play Grace Kelly in something. And to have kids.”



Harper’s Bazaar said in its cover interview with the actress: “She is currently single, having recently come out of a long-term relationship with the actor Max Minghella.”



Elle added in her chat with the title she is working through “learning adulthood”.



She said: “I’ve been busy working out all those ‘adult’ things. How to live on my own, who I am.”



Elle added her private persona is probably different from how fans and audiences perceive her, saying she is quiet and loves strolling around antique shops so much she feels like she belongs to a different era.



She said: “I’m very nostalgic, I don’t feel like I necessarily belong in today… I am comfortable in antique stores, and in London, because it has so much history.”



Elle also admitted she had once consulted a psychic who told her she was from the past,



while her actress sister Dakota, 29, was an “alien from the future”.



She said: “It makes sense. I do sense I’m in another transformation phase right now... sometimes you can just feel you’re growing another layer.”



Elle kept her relationship with Max largely private, but called him “such a good friend” during a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight.



The same year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Met Gala.



A source told Us Weekly in January the pair’s relationship was “super solid”.



They added: “The age difference isn’t an issue at all. Elle loves how mature and intelligent Max is. He’s a real intellect with a big passion for arts and culture.



“Nobody would be surprised if Max proposes soon. Elle would most likely love that too, but he’s keeping those cards close to his chest.”