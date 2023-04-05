209304
Adele revealed as one of James Corden’s final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guests

‘Carpool Karaoke’ sendoff

Adele will be one of James Corden’s final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guests before he quits hosting ‘The Late Late Show’.

The singer, 34, has already filmed the segment with the departing chat show host, 44, as he gets ready to shoot his final 12 episodes of his series.

DailyMail.com obtained images of the pair shooting the segment as they drove around Los Angeles in James’ black Range Rover SUV while singing Adele’s biggest hits.

It was recently revealed there will be only three more Carpool Karaoke sessions before James quits – a decision he says has left him “terrified”.

Adele previously appeared on the segment, which has featured the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, in 2016 before she made the big move to Los Angeles.

Adele’s delayed Vegas residency recently wrapped, but she announced on stage at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace she was going to stage another 34-show run of shows from June to November.

 

