Adele will be one of James Corden’s final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guests before he quits hosting ‘The Late Late Show’.
The singer, 34, has already filmed the segment with the departing chat show host, 44, as he gets ready to shoot his final 12 episodes of his series.
DailyMail.com obtained images of the pair shooting the segment as they drove around Los Angeles in James’ black Range Rover SUV while singing Adele’s biggest hits.
It was recently revealed there will be only three more Carpool Karaoke sessions before James quits – a decision he says has left him “terrified”.
Adele previously appeared on the segment, which has featured the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, in 2016 before she made the big move to Los Angeles.
Adele’s delayed Vegas residency recently wrapped, but she announced on stage at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace she was going to stage another 34-show run of shows from June to November.
Adele revealed as one of James Corden’s final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guests
‘Carpool Karaoke’ sendoff
Adele will be one of James Corden’s final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guests before he quits hosting ‘The Late Late Show’.
More Entertainment News
- Are robot waiters the future? Business - 9:33 pm
- ‘Carpool Karaoke’ sendoffEntertainment - 8:14 pm
- Stormy stumpedEntertainment - 8:09 pm
- Leader wants landfill closedWinnipeg - 8:04 pm
- Outdoor concerts are backKelowna - 8:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]