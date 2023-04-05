Stormy Daniels stumped over why Donald Trump’s rabid support base has stuck by ex-president

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Stormy Daniels is stumped at why Donald Trump’s rabid support base has stuck with the scandal-hit former president.



The ex porn star, 44, is thought to be central to the charges facing Trump, who was arraigned on Tuesday (04.03.23) on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges are believed to be linked to a $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, after she claimed to have had a fling with him in 2006 – which Trump denies.



She told Vogue about how she’s mystified over how he attracts fervent backers in the public despite his record of scandals and his indictment: “I do get it, in some ways – his appeal, at least early on.



“Coming out rough-around-the-edges, saying things other politicians just won’t say – I get how people could look at him and feel like, that guy is closer to me and my life and how I think than other people who run for office.



“I get that desire people have, for a person who ‘gets’ them. But what I can’t understand is how those people have stuck with him, after everything; they ought to be able to see who he is now.”



She added about what she wants from Trump’s indictment: “For my own sake, I’d like vindication, I’d like him to get what’s coming for once.



“But that’s about me, and there’s other stuff that’s more like, about the country… .”



Stormy also told Vogue she has no idea how she ended up allegedly sleeping with Donald Trump.



The ex-adult performer, now married to adult star Barrett Blade, 50, said about being in his hotel room when the apparent one-night stand happened: “So at one point after we’d been chatting for a couple hours, I got up to use the bathroom.



“And then I come out, and – it’s like, there’s 90 seconds that don’t exist. I don’t know what happened.



“I’m standing there, in the doorway, and all of a sudden he’s there in his underwear, doing the world’s worst Burt Reynolds impression, and – that’s the thing I don’t understand, I don’t understand how I got from the doorway to being underneath him in the bed.”