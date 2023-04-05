Jeremy Renner wrote ‘last words’ to family in critical condition after nightmare snowplough accident

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Renner wrote his “last words” to his family while languishing in a critical condition following his horrific snowplough accident.



The ‘Avengers’ actor, 52, had his chest and legs pulverised by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully Snowcat as he tried to stop it hurtling into his nephew on New Year’s Day, and has now told how he typed messages into his phone in hospital that would have served as his final farewells to his loved ones.



He said to Diane Sawyer in a preview clip of his upcoming tell-all interview with the 77-year-old broadcaster, which is due to be shown on Thursday (06.04.23): “I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family.”



Jeremy also tells how he fears he would have died in the aftermath of the accident if his nephew – who he was trying to save being hit by the machine – had not been at his side.



He added: “If I was there, on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die.



“And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone – my nephew (was there.) Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”



The preview clip also featured a recording of the 911 call made after Jeremy was struck, in which a caller can be heard saying the actor was in “rough shape”, adding: “Someone’s in front of my house on the ground and got run over by a Snowcat, he’s been crushed.



“Send paramedics, ambulance… listen to me. I need – you might wanna get Life Flight out here immediately.



“He’s in rough shape.”



Despite almost dying in the accident, Jeremy says he would take the same actions again to save his nephew’s life.



He added: “I chose to survive – it’s not going to kill me, no way.



“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”



Jeremy’s intercview comes after a reporter claimed the actor considers acting “no longer a priority” in his life.



A source told DailyMail.com about his continuing battle to recover as he looks forward to his ‘Rennervations’ docuseries being released on Disney+ on 12 April: “Jeremy believes that he survived the accident so that he can use his platform to really create change in the world.



“He is very proud of the work that he has done, but this entire situation has really shown him that there is so much more that he could be doing to help others.”