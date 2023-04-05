Stormy Daniels death threats over Trump revealed: ‘Gonna kill you, gonna kill your family, gonna set fire to your house’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Stormy Daniels has been hit with death threats warning she and her family are going to be murdered and her home is going to be torched.



The former porn star, 44, is thought to be central to the charges facing ex-US president Donald Trump, 76, who was arraigned on Tuesday on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, which are believed to be linked to a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election over her claim she and Trump had a fling in 2006, which he denied.



Her adult performer husband Barrett Blade, 50, revealed details of the threats she has faced since news broke he was to be arraigned in a joint interview with Stormy in Vogue.



He reeled off the list of chilling warnings: “‘Gonna kill you, gonna kill your family, gonna set fire to your house... .’”



Barrett added about how his wife is coping with the flood of hate from Trump supporters: “Stormy’s tough, she’s pretty good at laughing things off, but it does get to her, of course.”



Stormy’s tell-all interview with Piers Morgan on the eve of Trump being arraigned in New York was axed at the last minute for “security reasons” – hours after an interview appeared in which she said she had been bombarded with fresh death threats.



Less than 30 minutes before she was due on air, Piers, 58, tweeted: “Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen.



“Hope she’s OK.”



Opening up about the bloodthirsty death threats she has received since Trump’s indictment on Thursday, Stormy told The Times: “The number and the intensity is the same as it was the first time around, but this time it’s straight-up violent.



“The first time it was ‘gold digger’, ‘s***’, ‘whore’, ‘liar’, whatever.



“And this time it’s, ‘I’m gonna murder you.’ They’re way more violent and graphic.



“I’m not afraid of him, or of the government, but it just takes one crazy supporter who thinks they’re doing God’s work or protecting democracy… you don’t want blood in the water. It kind of encourages the sharks... it’s especially scary because Trump himself is inciting violence and encouraging it.”



Stormy – born Stephanie Gregory Clifford – also hailed his indictment as “monumental” and “epic”, adding: “He’s already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction. “Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death.”