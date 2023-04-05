Tyler Perry 'beyond interested' in acquiring BET

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tyler Perry is "very, very interested" in buying BET.



The 53-year-old writer, director and actor confirmed reports he has been in discussions with Paramount to acquire the studio's majority stake in the network - which they paid $2.3 billion for in 2020 when known as Viacom - and welcomes the fact he isn't the only contender for the acquisition, with Byron Allen and Sean 'Diddy' Combs also believed to be keen.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Rumour? No, it's not a rumour.



"I've been there for four years now and have tremendous success. I wasn't expecting this to happen, so, yes — if that is possible, I'm very, very interested in taking as much of it as I can.



"Part of it is — and I've read about Byron Allen and [Diddy] and everybody wanting to bid and so on and so forth, and I think it's really great.



"This is what I love about it. When [BET co-founder] Bob Johnson sold it in 2000, I think it was, there wasn't one Black person who could buy it. So now, to see all of these Black people, men and women, who are able to be in a position to buy it? Man, that makes me feel really, really excited."



The 'Madea' star thinks ownership of the company by a Black person "means a great deal."



He added: "I think there was sadness when Bob sold it, and I think there'll be happiness when it's Black-owned again — even though Shari [Redstone] and Viacom and Paramount [have] done a phenomenal job with it.



"They didn't let it fall by the wayside, they didn't let it go into dust, they nurtured it and took care of it.



"And to see Shari at this position saying, 'I think it should be returned to a Black owner?' I figured, 'OK. See, that's my kind of person.'



"We can very much say that there are conversations. I'm beyond interested."



He jokingly added: "And there will be a resolution in 22 years. Everything could align."



Tyler has had a deal with Paramount since 2017 and it is up for renewal soon.