Late-night TV hosts Colbert and Kimmel poke fun at Donald Trump after arrest

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon were among those to poke fun at Donald Trump after his arrest.



The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to adult star Stormy Daniels ahead of his victorious 2016 American presidential race in New York on Tuesday.

He became the first former commander-in-chief to be arrested and face criminal charges, and the historical arrest provided the comedians with plenty of material for their shows.



Stephen opened 'The Late Show' with the quip: “It was an absolutely beautiful day here in New York.



“70 degrees and sunny with a chance of jail.”



'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy joked in his opening monologue: “It is a great day to be in New York City … Well, unless you’re one person.”



He later laughed: “Today, history was made in New York City as former president Trump became the first US president to ever be arrested and face criminal charges. Trump made history [and] the only good news for Trump in Florida all the history books have been thrown out.”



Over on the programme's Twitter account, a photograph of Trump in court was captioned: “Trump looks like he’s watching another table at Applebee’s get their food first.”



Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, took to Twitter to share a photograph of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose father, Charles Kushner, served two years in Federal Prison after pleading guilty to illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering.



He joked in the caption: “When all your dads end up in jail."



And Seth Meyers' 'A Closer Look' segment on his show 'Late Night' saw the host joke that Trump looked like “this was the first time in his life anything has ever dawned on him.”



The former reality star has insisted the "only crime" he has committed is to "fearlessly defend our nation."



Even though Trump avoided being handcuffed for his formal arrest, he was fingerprinted as part of his appearance at the Manhattan court.



He did not have to pay bail in order to be released.



His next court appearance is set for Dec. 4.