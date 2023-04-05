M*A*S*H actress Judy Farrell dead aged 84 after suffering stroke

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

‘M*A*S*H’ actress Judy Farrell has died aged 84 after suffering a stroke.



The TV veteran, best known for playing Nurse Able on the long-running ‘M*A*S*H’ show about medics in the Korean war, passed away in hospital on Sunday surrounded by her loved ones, but her death has only now come to light.



Her son Michael said she was killed by a stroke nine days earlier that left her unable to speak, according to TMZ.



The outlet reported: “We're told while she was in the hospital, Judy was consciously alert and able to squeeze the hands of her loved ones, but couldn't speak due to the stroke.”



Judy starred in eight episodes of ‘M*A*S*H’ alongside Alan Alda, 87, as Captain ‘Hawkeye’ Benjamin, while her first husband Mike Farrell landed the part of Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the sitcom, which ran from 1972 to 1983.



Her other TV appearances included roles in small-screen classics including ‘The Partridge Family’.



She also appeared in ‘Divorce Court’ as Ernestine Farwell and wrote 13 episodes of ‘Port Charles’.



Born Judy Hayden and raised in Oklahoma, she graduated from the Oklahoma State University with a fine arts degree in theatre and went on to study for her master’s degree at UCLA.



It was while studying there she met her future husband Mike Farrell, 84, with whom she had children Erin and Michael.



But after they had kids they separate and divorced in 1983, with Judy going on to marry actor Joe Bratcher, 76, in 1985.