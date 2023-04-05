Scarlett Johansson says her "ego is too fragile" for social media.
The 38-year-old 'Black Widow' star doesn't have a presence on sites like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram because she finds the sites are too addictive and worries she would get "completely absorbed" by it all - so she's chosen to stay away.
Speaking on 'The Skinny Confidential Him and Her' podcast, Scarlett explained: "I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile. I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety ... that [reading the comments] would give me so much anxiety. I can't ... "
Scarlett went on to reveal she had Instagram for several days and stepped away after realising she'd become hooked on snooping on other people's lives.
She said: "I had Instagram once for like three days when I restarted realising that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine. I now know you have a Pitbull and two daughters and you live in like Burbank ... I just waited 17 minutes of time, I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad like I was missing out on this random person's life. I can't do it. I'm too fragile. I have too much anxiety about other things."
However, Scarlett still has moments when she considers getting on TikTok, she added: "I mean it's definitely fun. TikTok every time I see it in the office I become like a three year old with their mom’s phone, where I get completely absorbed into it. So that’s why I know I can’t have it."
Scarlett Johansson's ego 'too fragile' for social media
'Too fragile' for social media
Scarlett Johansson says her "ego is too fragile" for social media.
More Entertainment News
- Late-night mocks TrumpEntertainment - 7:21 am
- M*A*S*H nurse dead at 84Entertainment - 7:16 am
- Secretly dating HarryEntertainment - 7:12 am
- 'Too fragile' for social mediaEntertainment - 7:10 am
- Britney's hubby lands roleEntertainment - 7:09 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]